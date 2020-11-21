Pregnant Princess Eugenie Moves Into Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage
NEW DIGS
Frogmore Cottage caused nothing but headaches for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: They were blasted for spending too much on its renovation and then had to pay back the cost after leaving the royal family. Now the U.K. Sun reports that the ex-pats have loaned the five-bedroom home in Windsor to Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their first baby. The paper reports that Harry and Meghan’s belongings were taken out in the dead of night a couple of weeks ago and shipped off to their new home in California, and Eugenie and Jack’s furniture was trucked in. The Sun suggests it’s a sign that Harry and Meghan have no plans to ever return, but a source tells People that “Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s residence in the U.K.”