Presbyterians May OK Same-Sex Marriage

The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) is set to expand its definition of marriage to recognize same-sex couples. The 172 presbyteries are in the process of voting on a constitutional amendment to define marriage as a “unique commitment between two people,” rather than specifically as between a man and a woman. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 40 percent of the member churches had voted, with 51 in support of the amendment and 23 against. A majority is needed for the amendment to pass. “I was certain this day would come sooner or later,” said Rev. Janet Edwards, a minister who was tried and acquitted in 2008 for performing weddings for same-sex couples. “We see in these couples such a commitment to each other, which we all recognize as marriage.”
