Biden Slams ‘Unprovoked’ Russian Attack on Ukraine

President Joe Biden slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for “an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine” late Wednesday and vowed that Russia would pay for its aggression. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” Biden said in a statement soon after Putin announced a “special military operation” against Ukraine. “The world will hold Russia accountable. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team.” Biden said he would meet with his G7 counterparts Thursday morning before addressing the American people to unveil “further consequences” for Russia. “Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” he said.
