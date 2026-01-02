Trump, 79, Tees Up on New Year’s in Fresh Hit to Taxpayers

Donald Trump wasted precisely zero time getting back out on the golf course after spending almost a quarter of last year hitting the links at the taxpayer’s expense.

The president appears to have spent New Year’s Day playing the green at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach in Florida, according to a photo uploaded to Instagram Thursday by his videographer, Michael Solakiewicz.

Only the day before, the Daily Beast reported the MAGA leader had visited his various golf clubs 88 times since last January, accounting for just over 25 percent of the days he’s spent back in the White House so far.

Instagram/Michael Solakiewicz

It’s also a day more than Trump spent playing golf in 2017, the first year of his first term, and the most in any year he’s otherwise sat in the Oval Office.

According to the Trump Golf Tracker, a website that keeps tabs on the number of times the president’s motorcade has been spotted at one of his clubs, Trump’s trips to the green in 2025 are estimated to have cost everyday Americans upward of $110,600,000.

That tally does not include figures for the month of December or Jan. 1, which are likely to have added a further $14,000,000 to the bill.

Trump, who owns 18 golf courses in several countries around the world, has made little secret of his affinity for the game over the years, nor is he the only president to have found reprieve from the demands of office out on the course.

President Barack Obama is also known to be an avid golfer, playing an estimated 333 rounds during his total of eight years at the White House.

If Trump continues on his present streak, with 88 trips already in the bag after less than 12 months, he’s likely to beat that record in just the four years of his second stint in the Oval Office.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story. “President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again and make the world a safer place,” a spokesperson previously said.