Trump Casts Ballot In-Person at Florida Library After Years of Absentee Voting
FINAL COUNTDOWN
After voting absentee for years, President Donald Trump cast his ballot in-person at a library in Florida’s Palm Beach County on Saturday. He said he voted “for a guy named Trump.” Despite voting by absentee in the 2018 primaries, Florida’s March primary and New York’s 2017 mayoral contest, Trump has tried to sow doubts about the security of mail-in voting this time around. Intelligence agencies have repeatedly said there is no evidence to support his claims. “It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot,” he said Saturday after voting. “I can tell you that. Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be secure like that.”
Trump has three rallies planned for Florida today. On Friday, he said that he plans to hold five or six rallies per day in the final 10 days before the election. His opponent Joe Biden is holding two rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.