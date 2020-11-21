Trump Chooses Golf Over Virtual COVID-19 Meeting With World Leaders

CHEAT SHEET
Discussing plans to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic with other world leaders can apparently wait for President Trump. He hit the golf course on Saturday at the same time a G20 side-event on pandemic preparedness was happening. The virtual summit was intended to “foster international cooperation and to find solutions that protect people’s lives and livelihoods,” according to CNN. It was slated to include leaders from Germany, France, South Korea, and Argentina, but Trump wasn’t on the list of speakers. Instead, he was photographed arriving at his Virginia golf club. The death toll from coronavirus hit 255,000 on Saturday.