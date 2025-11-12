U.S. News

It’s Official: Trump Just Killed the U.S. Penny

BIG CHANGE

The MAGA president’s planned phase-out of the one-cent coin appears to have taken many businesses by surprise.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

GLENVIEW, IL - JULY 06: Pennies are displayed at Glenview Coin & Collectibles July 6, 2006 in Glenview, Illinois. Reportedly due to manufacturing costs, the US Mint may be contemplating discontinuing the penny. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The U.S. Mint is halting production of the one-cent coin following a February directive from President Donald Trump. The decision comes after the cost to make each penny soared above 3.6 cents, with the Treasury Department now projecting annual savings of around $56 million. The phase-out caught many businesses by surprise, with coin shortages forcing cash-handling retailers to adjust pricing strategies and some regional distribution centers to suspend penny orders. In the absence of nationwide guidance on rounding cash transactions, trade groups warn of potential lawsuits and operational confusion. Banks are worried about what the implication may be for cashing checks. “We want to make sure banks don’t suffer any inadvertent regulatory mishaps, because we’re trying to do the right thing and round in favor of the customer,” Steve Keneally, senior VP of payments at the American Bankers Association. “We would like to have something, whether it’s from a regulator or legislation, that gives us guidance.” Although routine minting is now at an end, the coin remains legal tender, with hundreds of billions remaining in circulation for the time being.

Read it at POLITICO
Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

will.neal@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now