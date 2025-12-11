Trump Hit With His Worst-Ever Approval Rating on the Economy

A new poll has put President Donald Trump’s approval ratings on the economy at the lowest ever recorded during both of his stints at the White House.

Just 31 percent of respondents have a positive view of Trump’s economic stewardship, according to an AP-NORC poll released Thursday. The results show a shocking nine-point plunge from a similar poll in March and mark the lowest ever approval rating for Trump’s MAGA presidency.

He appears to be in crisis on many of the signature policies that he campaigned on, with the same survey finding approval has now slipped from 53 to 43 percent on crime, and a staggering 49 to 38 percent on perhaps his most flagship issue: immigration.

Overall, Trump’s approval ratings now hover at just 36 percent, barely two points above their all-time low, registered in early 2021 in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which Trump was accused of instigating.

Trump told rally attendees Wednesday that poor economic indicators are a Democratic Party "hoax" and that they should just buy their kids fewer presents this Christmas. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the latest numbers landing as the Trump administration gears up to hold a series of rallies designed to ease concerns on rising prices, grounds for public dissatisfaction with the president’s handling of the economy have been consistently borne out by most, if not all, metrics on fiscal performance so far this year.

Since the beginning of this year, GDP growth has repeatedly stuttered. Forecasts now anticipate a fall from 2.8 percent in 2024 to just 1.6 percent by the end of December, with many economists chalking that decline up to the president’s tariff war against much of the rest of the globe.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has told Republicans to do more to push the president's message on the economy. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

In the labor market, payroll growth has also dropped to historically low levels, with unemployment now at roughly 4.3 percent across the nation.

Inflation similarly remains high. The consumer price index currently stands at 3 percent on last year, with lower- and middle-income families hit especially hard by the mounting cost of essentials such as energy, utilities and groceries.

A series of polls over the past several weeks has shown not only that almost half of Americans believe the present cost-of-living crisis is the worst they’ve ever seen, but also that roughly 46 percent of voters consider growing unaffordability to be firmly the fault of the president and his policies.

These stats have in turn been increasingly reflected in surveys on voter intention ahead of crucial midterm elections now less than 11 months away, with a November NBC poll finding Democrats are now ahead in the race for control of the House and Senate by eight points, the largest lead held by either party since 2018.

In the face of growing public disillusionment, Trump has increasingly sought to frame economic metrics of poor performance as a “Democratic Hoax.” He reacted to the latest dismal poll results in the same fashion, claiming on Truth Social that the “Fake Polls” are ignoring the “great job” he’s doing.

He resorted to similar claims at a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania earlier this week intended to address economic woes. At that Tuesday event, he went so far as to lecture parents on how their children don’t need too many gifts for Christmas.