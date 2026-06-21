Trump Marks Father’s Day With Angry Rant

President Donald Trump, 80, celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday with a rant about one of his pet topics: crime in “Democrat” cities.

Specifically Chicago, a place he’s spent a lot of time generating AI images of recently, as his nemesis, former President Barack Obama, opened his presidential library there.

“Lots of Killing going on in Chicago,” Trump wrote early Sunday morning.

Donald Trump rants on Truth Social about Chicago crime. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“22 people shot, at least 4 Dead. Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help,” he wrote, calling out one of his most vocal critics, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

He then pivoted to his preferred topic, his own greatness.

“I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!! D.C. went from one of the worst, to one of the safest cities in the U.S.” he boasted.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice, Chicago’s crime rates are down year on year, and homicide rates were lower in June 2025 than at any time since 2018.

The Chicago Police Department’s 2025 end of year crime statistics have murders down 48 percent since 2021.

In August of 2025, Trump declared an emergency and sent National Guard troops into the streets of D.C. to “clean up.”

Trump says crime in D.C. is "totally out of control" in Truth Social rant in August 2025. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Washington, D.C., like many large American cities, experienced rising crime rates during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has since seen a large drop in most violent offenses, like homicide.

According to the D.C. Metropolitan Police, homicides were down 39 percent from June 2025. That is consistent with the statistics across the country that show declining homicide rates, and not unique to D.C..

However, in D.C. assault with a dangerous weapon was up 44 percent. Overall violent crime across the district was down just 2 percent on 2025, despite Trump’s intervention.

Pritzker, who is active on social media and often uses his platform to criticize Trump, has not yet made any public comments about the president’s remarks. On Thursday, however, while posting about the opening of the Obama Presidential Library, he took a swipe at Trump.

“We used to have presidents who exhibited character, honesty, integrity, kindness, and empathy. Those are all things that I think all of us long for once again. We were reminded today by Barack Obama that we can have that,” he wrote.