Trump Parties With Pope’s Brother Who Posted C-Word Rant About Pelosi

Donald Trump spent Sunday night living it up at Mar-a-Lago with a MAGA-loving relative of the Pope who once shared a bitterly misogynistic slur against a top foe of the president.

“We have a man here, a special man, he is the brother of the pope,” the president can be heard telling guests in footage of the event leaked on social media. “You know why I like him? Because when the Pope was selected, they showed a picture of his brother standing in front of a house with ‘MAGA’ all over it,” he quipped.

“So I said, ‘I love this guy!’” Trump added.

Pope Leo might not be a fan of Trump but the president would seem to positively adore the Vicar of Christ's MAGA-loving brother, Louis Prevost. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Many Democrats celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV, who’s known to disagree with Trump on issues like migrant rights and has previously questioned Vice President JD Vance’s hard-right interpretation of Catholic doctrine.

His brother Louis Prevost, however, has made little secret of his support for the Republican president, posting countless pro-Trump memes and messages to his Facebook account that were first revealed by the Daily Beast, including a repost of a video referring to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the C-word.

Democrats celebrated the pontiff's election this year as a middle finger to the president. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

“These f—king liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal,” the caption to that clip read. “Do they not know that there is a thing called video? Just listen to what this drunk c–t has to say in the mid-90’s long before her husband had grindr dates.”

Other choice examples from Prevost’s timeline include pictures of a mental institution, accompanied by the caption, “Where the woke lived before the ‘70s,” and a post urging friends to “keep [their] powder dry” because there’s a “war right here at home, a war for our streets and neighborhoods.”

He’s also called for elected Democratic representatives who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over Russia’s ongoing invasion to be arrested for treason and suggested letting other nominal allies in Europe “go their own way into complete socialism and ultimately communism.”

In a further departure from his brother, Prevost once went so far as to liken Trump’s perceived mistreatment by his political enemies to the persecution of Jesus Christ himself.