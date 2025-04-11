Donald Trump described footage of a sightseeing helicopter splitting in two and crashing into the Hudson River in New York as “horrendous” in his first comments on the matter Thursday.

The helicopter, carrying Spanish tourists, departed downtown Manhattan from a heliport just before 3:00 p.m., New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 15 minutes later, emergency authorities began receiving calls of a crash in the Hudson River.

Footage of the chopper crash shows the helicopter, a Bell 206 operated by New York Helicopter Tours, break apart and plummet into the river within seconds. The aircraft crashed into the water upside down.

All six on board—believed to be a family of five from Spain and a pilot—died after the crash. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were whisked to hospitals but died shortly after.

“Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River,” Trump wrote. “Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us.”

Trump wrote that the “footage of the accident is horrendous” and added, “God bless the families and friends of the victims.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the helicopter crash in New York City pic.twitter.com/TDOmNMmLST — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025

The crash is just the latest in a spate of aviation disasters and near-misses that has rocked the United States in recent months. In January, a medical transport plane crashed into a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood, killing seven.

Days later, a U.S. army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet, killing all 67 people on board both aircraft.

“Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it,” Trump assured. “Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!”

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey U.S., April 10, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Duffy later provided an update on the crash.

“Here’s what we know: The tour helicopter was in the Special Flight Rules Area established in New York which means no air traffic control services were being provided when the helicopter crashed,” Duffy wrote. “Several minutes prior to entering the Special Flight Rules Area, Air Traffic Control from LaGuardia airport was providing support. The FAA will have investigators on site tonight and we are also launching a Safety Review Team later tonight.”

Duffy added: “We pray for the victims and their families.”

In a separate incident on Thursday, a passenger jet carrying multiple members of Congress was struck by another plane on the runway, clipping its wing. The flight was forced to return to its gate.

“Glad to hear everyone on board is safe. But stop the fear mongering and let’s stick to the facts. No safety-critical positions at the FAA have been cut,” Duffy wrote in response to an X post from Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer critical of Trump administration cuts.

“I look forward to your support for POTUS’ plan to build an all new, state of the art air traffic control system.”