President Who Lost the Election Says Only ‘Woke People’ Lose in Absurd Soccer Rant
LOOK IN THE MIRROR
Not everyone is rooting for America. Former President Donald Trump, the most famous loser in the country, blasted the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Thursday after it clinched a bronze medal in the Olympics. “If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,” he ranted in a statement. “Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has.” Trump, who has repeatedly blasted “wokeness” as a reason for losing despite losing the 2020 election, also lobbed a misogynistic attack against player Megan Rapinoe, who scored two goals in the game. “The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job.”
The team beat Australia 4-3 Thursday to win the bronze medal, accepting the result with grace, something Trump appears unfamiliar with.