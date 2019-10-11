CHEAT SHEET

    Trump Suspends Plans to Hike Tariffs Against China After Reaching ‘Phase One’ Deal

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    President Trump said Friday the United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday after a “substantial” deal was made for a temporary truce in a yearlong trade war. Trump announced the trade truce at a White House press conference with the top Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He—after two days of deliberations to reach a verbal “phase one” agreement that would take several weeks to write.

    “You’re very tough negotiators,” Trump told the Chinese delegation. The president said China agreed to buy up to $50 billion in U.S. farm products. In return, the U.S. will not go ahead with plans to raise tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent next week. Trump added that he has not made a final decision on whether to increase tariffs further on Dec. 15—as he previously vowed to do—but said a more permanent agreement would be penned by both countries by November.

