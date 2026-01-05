Trump, 79, Immediately Throws MAGA Suck-Up’s Attempt at Flattery Back in His Face

Donald Trump has dunked on one of his key allies for not groveling hard enough to praise him in the aftermath of his shock invasion of Venezuela over the weekend.

Sen. Lindsey Graham seemed eager to please when he told the president aboard Air Force One on Sunday night that “when you first got elected in January, we made the biggest comeback ever.”

But the 79-year-old MAGA leader was apparently not impressed.

Trump wasn't much taken by Graham's bid at a compliment. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“You think so, really? I didn‘t feel it was a comeback, actually,” Trump shot back, apparently offended by Graham forgetting that the 2020 election, by his account, was “rigged.”

The South Carolina Republican was quick to move the conversation on.

“The bottom line is, we have a drug caliphate in our backyard,” Graham said.

Graham has confusingly labeled much of Latin America a drug "caliphate." CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The exchange took place as the president traveled back to the White House from his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where he’s understood to have watched a livestream of Saturday night’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Graham had already sung Trump’s praises over that seizure, decried by critics as an illegal assault on the rules-based international order, during a Fox News appearance late Sunday.