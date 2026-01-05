Frenzied Trump, 79, Posts Almost 100 Times in an Hour in Late-Night Rampage

President Donald Trump still hasn’t announced a plan for a post-Maduro Venezuela, but he wasn’t losing any sleep Sunday hashing out the details of who will run the oil-rich South American country now that the U.S. has captured its president.

Instead, he was up past 1:30 a.m. obsessing over election conspiracy theories, attacking Somali immigrants in Minnesota, and threatening his next military target.

The president posted on Truth Social 89 times between 12:45 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. Washington time, including sharing posts from well-known foreign influencers posing as America First.

He shared an overwrought screed from an account called Tosca Austen, which has about 133,000 followers, accusing Minnesota of building an “enclave” for Somalis.

The account claims to be based in the U.S. but appears to be using a VPN to hide its location, according to the platform’s location data.

The fanfic-style post claims that Minnesota state Rep. Jason Lewis was already “blowing the whistle on massive Somali daycare fraud” a decade ago, but that “neither side” took him seriously.

President Trump shared fanfic-style screed from an account that according to X.com appeared to be using a VPN to seem like it was based in the U.S. X.com

“Democrats had a dream, and it was grinding away: Build an enclave in Minnesota, and they will come,” the post said, describing how the left supposedly lured Somalis to the state with entitlements in exchange for their votes.

“And so it happened, the dream for forever blue power that started under Bill Clinton, was massaged under Obama, blossomed to fruition in the runaway Autopen era,” the post said. “Minnesota was a free-for-all. Lax oversight, unvetted, and unbelievably brazen Somali crime rings ran wild. @GovTimWalz knew but feared a pirate backlash so he turned a blind eye. He took to the imagination room to create a new Minnesota state flag—some say it resembles the Somali flag, but that was OK—Somali migrants future was Dems security.”

The tale ends with Trump’s DOJ heroically freezing the “grift funds” and turning Walz’s “dream” into a “political nightmare,” before throwing out a #AmericaFirst.

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

And that’s just one of Trump’s 89 posts.

Others argued that Barack Obama was not really president, claimed that votes for Trump in 2020 were switched to votes for Joe Biden, and said the U.S. “needs” to invade Greenland for national security purposes.

He also shared a post saying Elon Musk was “reportedly going all-in funding Republicans to help President Trump take back full control in the November midterms,” as if Republicans didn’t already control the White House and both chambers of Congress, plus a super-majority of conservative justices on the Supreme Court.

President Trump has appeared to doze off during several high-stakes events, including a Dec. 2 Cabinet meeting. He says he's just "resting his eyes." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump has alarmed critics and supporters alike with his sleep habits, as several members of his inner circle have admitted the 79-year-old president doesn’t sleep at night.

Instead, he has dozed off repeatedly during high-stakes meetings, including struggling to keep his eyes open while the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine briefed the media on the deadly U.S. strikes on Venezuela, which led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The latest posting spree comes as the administration has failed to articulate a coherent vision for Venezuela after the president’s shock invasion over the weekend.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dodged questions over the weekend about who is running Venezuela now that Nicolás Maduro has been captured. Joe Raedle/Joe Readle/Getty Images

Trump has said the U.S. will “run” Venezuela, but neither he nor his Cabinet have been able to explain what that means.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio dodged the question when Kristen Welker of NBC’s Meet the Press asked him point-blank who is “in charge” and whether the secretary was running Venezuela.

“People keep fixating on that,” he replied. “Here’s the bottom line on it: We expect to see changes in Venezuela. Changes of all kinds, long-term, short-term. We’d love to see all kinds of changes. But the most immediate changes are the ones that are in the national interest to the United States. That’s why we’re involved here.”