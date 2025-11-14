JD Vance Spills on Trump’s Wild Sleep Schedule

JD Vance has revealed Donald Trump’s extreme nocturnal demands for White House staff traveling with him.

The vice president, 41, and the president, 79 do not fly together to minimize the risk of an accident that could incapacitate both of them.

Speaking on Hannity on Thursday, Vance said other members of the Trump administration are jealous of the specific travel arrangements exclusive to his job.

“They are always like, ‘you’re so lucky because if we go on a 20-hour trip somewhere, he does not sleep the entire time,’” Vance said, without naming his colleagues.

JD Vance on Hannity talking Trump sleeping habits. screen grab

“And of course if he’s not sleeping, if he’s working, he expects everybody else to be working too.”

MAGA-friendly host Sean Hannity added his own memories of going on a destination golf trip with Trump.

“17 hours there, 17 hours back and he’s awake the whole time,” Hannity bragged. “And he expects you to be awake!”

Last month, Katie Miller—wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, said on The Ingraham Angle, “The president doesn’t sleep, so why does (Stephen) need to?”

Host Laura Ingraham added, “Yeah, exactly. He just stands over him on Air Force One and says, ‘Stephen, are you awake?’ ‘Why would I be awake, sir? I’m not, it’s the middle of the night.’”

Miller’s revelation followed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard calling Trump “absolutely tireless” last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L), speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One on October 27, 2025, in flight. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“He goes on these long trips, these long plane rides, doesn’t sleep, he’s working throughout those flights, hits the ground running and gets directly to business,” Gabbard said on Jesse Watters Primetime.

Later in the same Hannity episode, the host asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about “everybody in the Trump administration working 40-hour days.”

“We can’t keep up with the president,” Bondi said. “We’re all trying to keep up with Donald Trump. It’s a wonderful thing.”

During his friendly Fox interview interview, Vance told Hannity that Trump’s energy is “off the charts.”

“You gotta have that level of energy to do this job successfully,” the VP said.

“Agree or disagree with President Trump about a given issue, every Democrat and Republican would recognize that this is a guy that has the energy to do the job. That’s a rare thing, but that’s who you should be electing as a president, somebody who has the energy for it.”

Despite Vance’s claims, this month Trump was caught with his eyes shut during his administration’s announcement about lowered prices for certain weight loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.

That led to California Governor Gavin Newsom calling him “Dozy Don”, and christening him “The Nodfather.”

In one of the only slightly difficult questions during their exclusive interview, Hannity asked Vance if he ever had “quiet moments” where he considered what would happen if Trump passed away and he became president automatically.

“Honestly I try not to,” Vance said. “One, I serve under Donald Trump who is very healthy. If I served under Joe Biden, I’d probably be worried every minute of every day that he would croak and that I’d have to become president. I would never be able to sleep, I’d have my cell phone as loud as possible!”

The VP insisted Trump is “extremely healthy.”

That drive-by didn’t pass Newsom by, with the governor posting an unflattering photo of Trump while sharing footage of Vance answering the question.

Vance told Hannity he tried not to think about Trump not being around.

“Obviously that’s part of the job, you have to be ready if tragedy strikes but the thing I try to be as much of a force multiplier for the president and the whole administration,” Vance said.

“If the president needs to talk to ten people in Congress, he can only make five phone calls, I can make the other five.”

Trump’s health has been in question this year, including frequent bruising on his hand, which he attempts to cover with make-up, including at his appearance at the White House on Thursday.