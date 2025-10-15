Tulsi Gabbard Says Donald Trump, 79, Doesn’t Sleep on Trips

Another Trump administration official is touting the president’s lack of sleep.

On Fox News Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reflected on Trump’s last few days, during which he went to and from Egypt—about an 11-hour flight—to mark the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

Gabbard called the 79-year-old “absolutely tireless.”

“I know somebody made a comment on the plane, you know, [that] he goes on these long trips, these long plane rides, doesn’t sleep, he’s working throughout those flights, hits the ground running and gets directly to business,” Gabbard said on Jesse Watters Primetime.

Gabbard may have been alluding to what CNN’s Kaitlan Collins heard about traveling abroad with Trump.

“I had this source who said you never want to be on Air Force One on a trip,” Collins told podcaster Jason Tartick last week. “He doesn’t sleep on these trips. And like, you’re going to Asia or something, and that’s kind of the only time you’re going to sleep before you go on this trip, but Trump is just always up and talking, and he’ll like have them go and wake staff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them.”

Multiple Trump officials have said the president sleeps little, and overseas trips on AIr Force One don't appear to be an exception. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Other Trump figures have depicted the president as not getting the recommended amount of sleep, which is at least seven hours, according to the National Institute on Aging.

“None of us can keep up with him, we always joke...I don’t know how he does it,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told Katie Miller, the wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, on her podcast last month. “I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time and it’s just constant for him.”

Likewise, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that Trump, who “doesn’t have an off switch,” has sometimes called him at 2:00 a.m. and again at 6:00 a.m.

Some worry that might not be in Trump’s best interest.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones warned in August that a “collapse” could come if Trump did not “take his foot off the gas pedal.”

“If the people around him could just get him to take off one day a week—if he could just go play golf and watch movies and have some fun—he deserves it," Jones said, adding that the president’s chronic venous insufficiency, which has caused circulation issues and swollen ankles, is cause for concern.

Trump’s own comments have also led onlookers to wonder about his health.

The president, on the way back from Egypt, once again talked about “heaven” and what he considered his poor odds of getting there.

“I mean, you know, I’m being a little cute,” Trump told Fox’s Peter Doocy. “I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven. Okay? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

He added: “I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

Trump’s check-up Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center resulted in his doctor describing his health as “exceptional,” and a cardiac age “14 years younger than his chronological age.”