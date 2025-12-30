Confused Trump, 79, Fooled by Foreign Trolls Posing as MAGA in Holiday Posting Spree

President Donald Trump’s cheerless social media posting spree on Christmas wasn’t just sad, it was also chock-full of posts from foreigners cosplaying as red-blooded MAGA Americans.

The president, 79, posted on his Truth Social platform about 150 times throughout Christmas Day attacking the media, Democrats, and Somali immigrants—amongst other regular targets—and amplifying baseless claims made by his allies and fans.

He also promoted his cheerleading section on the rival social media platform X, where users screen-shotted the president’s Truth Social posts and added their own praise.

Trump then screen-shotted that praise on X and reshared it back over on Truth Social, apparently basking in the digital cross-platform applause.

But an analysis by Meidas News found that 17 of the X posts that Trump shared were from accounts based outside the U.S.

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

The platform’s new “about this account” feature shows where MAGA accounts are really located, even if the users claim to be based in the U.S.

Trump promoted eight pro-MAGA accounts based mainly in South Asia and Eastern Europe, according to Meidas.

One of them, an account called Trump Girl whose description is “#Magatrump2024”, features a blond woman in a MAGA hat in its profile picture and an image of Trump in the banner photo. The account claims to be based in California but is in fact located in South Asia.

"Trump Girl" claims to be based in California. X.com/Trump Girl

But account details show "Trump Girl" is really located in South Asia. X.com/ Trump Girl

Trump shared a post from the account saying, “The election was STOLEN. President Trump was correct.”

He also boosted a Karoline Leavitt fan account based in Taiwan that “reports White House news daily” and a Charlie Kirk-themed account based in Eastern Europe.

“BREAKING: Rep. Comer reveals 75% of Somalis in Minnesota are on WELFARE,” the Leavitt account post said. “Deport them all?”

This Charlie Kirk-themed account has an American flag in the description. X.com/Charlie's Voice Rising

But the Charlie Kirk fan account is actually based in Eastern Europe. X.com/Charlie's Voice Rising

It’s not the first time the president has relied on foreign accounts as “evidence” that online users love his MAGA agenda. He regularly reposts content from “Sami Nathaniel” and “Caroline,” two pro-Trump accounts based in South Asia.

Earlier this month, the president posted more than 160 times in under four hours, with many of the posts coming from those two accounts.

The president’s Christmas Day social media binge included five posts from Sami Nathaniel.

“America is for American again.!!!” one post said in response to a video of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller ranting about Somali immigrants.