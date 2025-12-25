Trump Posts Nearly 150 Times in Unhinged Christmas Day Spree

President Donald Trump gifted the world with nearly 150 Truth Social posts (and counting) on Christmas Day, where he complained about the 2020 election, the media, Democrats, Somali immigrants, and other favorite targets.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Christmas Day, the president shared a flurry of posts, many of which amplified baseless claims made by his allies and fans. It’s unclear if Trump, 79, published the posts himself or if he was in bed after attending a holiday dinner at Mar-a-Lago with his wife and father-in-law, then wishing a Merry Christmas to everyone—including “Radical Left Scum.” The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The president’s posts were filled with many breathless claims, including a video of longtime Trump pal Rudy Giuliani baselessly stating that 315,000 votes had been added to Joe Biden’s tally in Fulton County, Georgia.

Giuliani was not only indicted in that state over his election-thwarting efforts there, but was separately found guilty of defaming two poll workers he accused of fraud. He ultimately settled a $148 million defamation judgment for an undisclosed amount, on the condition that he stop defaming them. But Trump on Thursday supported calls for the 66-year-old grandmother and her 41-year-old daughter to “pay back” the former New York City mayor.

Trump criticized one of the Georgia poll workers that Rudy Giuliani kept defaming. TruthSocial/realdonaldtrump

Trump followed that up by reposting a baseless claim by a user called WallStreetApes about the 2020 election in Michigan being “rigged,” then boosting a conspiracy theory from comedian Roseanne Barr that the COVID pandemic was a Democratic plot to push mail-in ballots to hurt Trump’s reelection chances.

The president also shared a video of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller ranting about Somali immigrants.

Miller has frequently been attacking Somali immigrants, particularly those in Minnesota. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“When you see the state of Somalia, that’s what they want for America,” Miller, 40, says in the clip. “Because it’s easier to rule over an empire of ashes than it is for the Democratic Party to rule over a functioning, Western, high-trust society with a strong middle class... That’s their model for America: to make the whole country into a version of Somalia.”

Trump then continued his attacks on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who was born in Somalia.

Along with a video of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly calling Omar’s citizenship into question, Trump demanded: “Throw her out of the U.S., Now!”

As part of his flurry of social media posts on Christmas, Trump called for Rep. Ilhan Omar to be deported. TruthSocial/realdonaldtrump

The president also argued that the economic picture is not as bad as some polls have portrayed. He shared a Fox News interview in which Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick bizarrely claimed that, because of the 4.3 percent growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of the year, “all” Americans are going to make “4.3 percent more money.”