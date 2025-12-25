Trump Fires Off Unhinged Merry Christmas Message to ‘Scum’

President Donald Trump isn’t feeling merry on Christmas Eve.

Trump, 79, issued a scathing screed against “Radical Left Scum” in a 101-word Truth Social post on Wednesday night.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly,” he began, before launching into a laundry list of issues he has repeatedly pinned on his Democratic predecessors.

“We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement.”

The president published a bizarre holiday message on Christmas Eve. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Trump proceeded to tout a stock market rally that saw the S&P 500 and the Dow post record closing highs on Wednesday, as well as 4.3 percent GDP growth reported on Tuesday. He also claimed there was “no inflation”—even as the Bureau of Labor Statistics logged a 2.7 percent inflation rate last week.

“Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had,” he went on. “We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!!”

Just 20 minutes before going on a rant, Trump posted five links to stories by the right-leaning outlet Just the News, including articles headlined “Democrats’ push for Epstein files boomeranged with Clinton featured prominently throughout” and “Ex-FBI agent says Bondi has ‘slam dunk’ conspiracy case against Obama’s feds for election meddling.”

The president and the first lady took calls from children calling the Santa tracker hotline on Wednesday night. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Raging Truth Social posts during holidays are par for the course for Trump, who called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “ret---ed” on Thanksgiving, declared that he “cannot stand” Democrats on the eve of Independence Day, and took aim at “radical left lunatics” in a posting spree on Easter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on backlash to the president’s latest post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump and first lady Melania sat down to field calls from children calling the hotline for the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa tracker.

When the president asked one caller what she wanted from Santa for Christmas, she responded: “Uh, not coal.”

“Not coal, no, you don’t want coal. You mean clean, beautiful coal?” Trump said with a chuckle. “I had to do that, I’m sorry. No, coal is clean and beautiful. Please remember that at all costs.”

Trump, who despises clean energy sources like wind farms, has long promoted coal. During Christmastime, however, getting coal in the stocking is perceived as punishment from Santa for being naughty.

“But you don’t want clean, beautiful coal, right?” he asked the caller, who said she wanted dolls, clothes, and candy.

That might be a problem for parents, who were told by Trump to make some sacrifices amid a cost-of-living crisis during a rally earlier this month.