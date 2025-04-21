Trump Skips Church to Go on Unhinged Easter Posting Spree Instead

President Donald Trump had a lot to get off his chest on Easter Sunday.

Trump went on another spiteful Truth Social posting spree as he skipped church to spend Sunday at his Virginia golf club after attending an Easter service at the White House.

The president posted over 20 times in the span of nine hours, taking aim at “radical left lunatics,” China, critics of his chaotic tariffs, and a federal judge who stopped his deportations of Venezuelan migrants.

The posting spree started innocently enough.

“Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter!” Trump wrote early Sunday morning. “Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

An hour later, Trump exploded in a wide-ranging, hate-filled rant that targeted his predecessor, Joe Biden, the judiciary, and migrants.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” he said.

Over the next few hours, the president posted a Fox News interview with an expert who warned that China was “poised to interfere” in the Trump administration’s tariff deal with the European Union.

He later posted three photos of an infamous patch of garbage in the Pacific Ocean with the caption, “’A Gift from China’ in the Pacific Ocean!”

The U.S. and China have been embroiled in a devastating trade war triggered by Trump’s sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports, which the Asian superpower has retaliated against by imposing its own steep levies on American products.

Trump had more to say about tariffs.

“The businessmen who criticize tariffs are bad at business, but really bad at politics,” he wrote in all caps. “They don’t understand or realize that I am the greatest friend that American capitalism has ever had!”

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House to head to his Virginia golf course on Easter Sunday after a hate-filled Truth Social posting spree. Getty Images

The president also reposted reports by conservative news outlets that were critical of federal judge James Boasberg, who earned the ire of MAGAworld after blocking the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation blitz, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump made his way to Sterling, Virginia on Sunday afternoon to visit his eponymous golf club after an Easter service at the White House.

It’s not uncommon for the president to go on a social media posting spree on Easter Sunday—though he did normally spend the religious holiday at church during his first term.

President Donald Trump visited his eponymous golf club in Sterling, Virginia on Easter Sunday 2025. He skipped church, attending a service at the White House instead. Getty Images

During the first Trump administration, the president and his family typically spent Easter Sunday at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In Easter 2019, Trump reacted to a bombshell report by then-special counsel Robert Mueller before heading to church. He tweeted about Mueller seven times within three hours, addressing the special counsel’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020!” Trump said at the time.