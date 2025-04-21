Politics

Trump Skips Church to Go on Unhinged Easter Posting Spree Instead

HIS POST COUNT HAS RISEN

The president posted over 20 times on Easter, but had little to say about the holy day.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

US President Donald Trump waves as he makes his way through to the North Portico upon return to the White House in Washington, DC on April 20, 2025. Trump spent the afternoon at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump had a lot to get off his chest on Easter Sunday.

Trump went on another spiteful Truth Social posting spree as he skipped church to spend Sunday at his Virginia golf club after attending an Easter service at the White House.

The president posted over 20 times in the span of nine hours, taking aim at “radical left lunatics,” China, critics of his chaotic tariffs, and a federal judge who stopped his deportations of Venezuelan migrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The posting spree started innocently enough.

“Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter!” Trump wrote early Sunday morning. “Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

An hour later, Trump exploded in a wide-ranging, hate-filled rant that targeted his predecessor, Joe Biden, the judiciary, and migrants.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” he said.

Trump Slams Biden and Courts in Hate-Filled Easter MessageUNHAPPY HOLIDAY
Corbin Bolies
Donald Trump, Truth Social egg basket illustration

Over the next few hours, the president posted a Fox News interview with an expert who warned that China was “poised to interfere” in the Trump administration’s tariff deal with the European Union.

He later posted three photos of an infamous patch of garbage in the Pacific Ocean with the caption, “’A Gift from China’ in the Pacific Ocean!”

The U.S. and China have been embroiled in a devastating trade war triggered by Trump’s sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports, which the Asian superpower has retaliated against by imposing its own steep levies on American products.

Trump had more to say about tariffs.

“The businessmen who criticize tariffs are bad at business, but really bad at politics,” he wrote in all caps. “They don’t understand or realize that I am the greatest friend that American capitalism has ever had!”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the North Portico of the White House on April 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Easter. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House to head to his Virginia golf course on Easter Sunday after a hate-filled Truth Social posting spree. Getty Images

The president also reposted reports by conservative news outlets that were critical of federal judge James Boasberg, who earned the ire of MAGAworld after blocking the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation blitz, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump made his way to Sterling, Virginia on Sunday afternoon to visit his eponymous golf club after an Easter service at the White House.

It’s not uncommon for the president to go on a social media posting spree on Easter Sunday—though he did normally spend the religious holiday at church during his first term.

STERLING, VIRGINIA - APRIL 20: U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at Trump National Golf Club on April 20, 2025 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump is traveling to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Easter. As legal struggles continue around immigration deportations, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. dissented in the Supreme Court’s decision to block the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump visited his eponymous golf club in Sterling, Virginia on Easter Sunday 2025. He skipped church, attending a service at the White House instead. Getty Images

During the first Trump administration, the president and his family typically spent Easter Sunday at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In Easter 2019, Trump reacted to a bombshell report by then-special counsel Robert Mueller before heading to church. He tweeted about Mueller seven times within three hours, addressing the special counsel’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020!” Trump said at the time.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Slams Biden and Courts in Hate-Filled Easter Message
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsInternet Sleuths Slam Trump for Photoshopping MS-13 Tat on Deported Dad’s Hand
Liam Archacki
PoliticsRepublican Rep Bungles Vandalizing Dem’s Office Plaque After El Salvador Visit
Liam Archacki
PoliticsPope Sends Deputy to Lecture Vance on Compassion at Vatican
Liam Archacki
PoliticsNancy Mace Yells ‘F*** You’ at Constituent in Skincare Aisle
Jasmine Venet