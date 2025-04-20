President Donald Trump attacked former President Joe Biden, the U.S. court system, and the Maryland man his administration wrongfully deported, in another hateful holiday message blasted out on Easter Sunday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wished the “Radical Left Lunatics” a happy Easter and ripped “WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials” for calling for Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return from an El Salvadorian prison after the Trump administration deported him there in an “administrative error.”

Trump called the legal pushback against Garcia’s deportation—after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Trump must “facilitate” Garcia’s return—“an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

Trump baselessly claimed that Biden was to blame for “purposefully” allowing “Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked” in what he alleged was “the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.”

Trump also again drudged up his false claim that he was the actual winner of the 2020 election over Biden—despite all evidence to the contrary.

“[Biden] was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing,” Trump wrote. “But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!”

It is unclear if the president attended an Easter service on Sunday, as he has typically spent the holiday near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. On Saturday, Trump suggested that he would be in Washington, D.c., writing that he “looks forward to having Easter service early tomorrow morning at the White House!”

Unhappy Holiday Tradition

Trump has seemingly made it a decades-long ritual to attack his various “haters,” “losers,” and political rivals during the holidays. He recently fired off such messages on Thanksgiving and Christmas, again blasting Biden and liberal “lunatics.”

The tradition, which can sometimes also include sarcastic doses of “love” and “affection,” has also included holidays and commemorations. In celebration of Memorial Day, he wrote, “I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day!”

On New Year’s Day 2019, he wrote, “2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”