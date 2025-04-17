Trump Uses Easter Prayer Service to Herald the Savior (Himself)

Easter is coming up, but President Donald Trump thinks the savior is already here.

The president used an Easter prayer service in the White House’s Blue Room Wednesday evening to roll off a list of his achievements, saying he has enjoyed “maybe the best three months ever for a president.”

“With God’s grace over these past three months—and we have had a great three months; they say maybe the best three months ever for a president and an administration,” Trump said. “We’ve achieved more than most administrations do in four years or even eight years.”

Faith leaders from various Christian denominations attended the Easter Prayer Service and Dinner, a part of a series of Holy Week events leading up to Easter Sunday. Ignoring the stock market turmoil resulting from his “Liberation Day” tariffs and side-stepping the furor over Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation, Trump described his very personal connection to the Christian holiday.

“I think there’s a whole new spirit in our country,” Trump said.

In a customary dig at former president Joe Biden, Trump said the United States was “not respected” abroad five to six months ago. But now that he’s in office, things are on the right track.

“I think November fifth did a lot to get that respect, frankly,” he added. “I think it was a big day, I hope it’s going to go down as one of the most important days in the history of our country.”

Catering to the audience of right-wing religious leaders, the president said he was “proud” to have created a task force to fight “anti-Christian bias.”

“You don’t hear about that very much, but there is anti-Christian bias,” Trump said, scanning the room for approval.

Trump speaks during a prayer service and dinner ahead of Easter Sunday, at the White House, April 16. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Perhaps his biggest round of applause of the night came when he told those gathered, “I banned men from women’s sports, seems easy. And I signed an executive order making it official.”

Just hours into his first day of his second term, Trump signed an executive order decreeing that the government would only recognize two sexes, male and female. “God created two genders, male and female. That’s not too difficult!” he declared.

Trump did manage to talk about Easter at the Easter Prayer Breakfast.

“This is really—I hope—going to be one of the great Easters ever, because we have something going that I don’t think this country has seen in 100 years," he said. “And as we gather with family and friends, we’ll not forget the true source of our joy and our strength: America has put our trust in God. It will always be ‘In God We Trust.’ We will never change that.”

The White House will host its annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Easter Monday. Tickets are traditionally given out for free in a lottery, but Trump has put the event up for sale, offering sponsorships of up to $200,000.