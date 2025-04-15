Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The Trump administration’s reluctance to fix Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation to El Salvador is a dark symptom of its larger dismissive attitude toward the constitution, The New Abnormal host Danielle Moodie argues in this week’s fifth anniversary episode.

“We stopped being a nation of laws when we decided that we weren’t gonna hold Donald Trump accountable for any of the crimes that he committed,” Moodie told co-host Andy Levy. “So in this moment, while the Supreme Court said in their very gray area of ‘Oh, the administration should work in any way possible to return Mr. Garcia,’ they’re relying on this administration having any integrity at all or having any desire whatsoever to return him—which they do not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Abrego Garcia entered the United States illegally sometime in 2011. An immigration judge withheld his removal a few years later in 2019 however, as he was found to be facing potential persecution from gang threats back in El Salvador.

“It is very clear that this administration does not believe in the constitution, does not believe in the rule of law, and is not going to take any of the warnings, verdicts, rulings by even the Supreme Court to heart,” Moodie continued. “They don’t give a f***.”

Later in the show, Douglas Rushkoff, author of Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires, stops by to discuss artificial intelligence, tech bros, and why he isn’t upset that his book might get banned from a high school.

Plus! Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins the podcast to explain how the U.S. is already in the throes of a constitutional crisis and what people can anticipate next.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.