The Truth About Trump’s Miserable Mar-a-Lago Christmas: Wolff

President Donald Trump did not have a merry Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the 79-year-old president labored through a Mar-a-Lago dinner with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and his father-in-law, Viktor Knavs. Then he fired off nearly 150 Truth Social posts filled with complaints and angry rants instead of enjoying time with his friends and family.

A photo illustration of a sad Donald Trump and Christmas tree background for the Inside Trump's Head podcast. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Trump biographer Michael Wolff joined the Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles on their Inside Trump’s Head podcast and roasted the president’s cheerless holiday.

“I assume that he sat up in bed and just went crazy,” joked Wolff.

For Coles, Wolff, and many social media onlookers, Trump’s Christmas Eve appeared lonely and miserable as Melania talked excitedly with her father while Trump stared blankly into space.

“What was notable about the videos that people were posting from the event was how animated our First Lady looked with her father, when we are not used to seeing her looking remotely animated,” remarked Coles.

“And just to set the scene, they are on the Mar-a-Lago terrace. I imagine it’s about 75 degrees,” added Wolff. “It is filled with other members. We’re in the high season now, actually. And why these people are not having their Christmas Eve with their families, we can only guess.”

Wolff remarked on how isolated Trump looked from the festivities around him.

“Donald Trump is where he always is: at the table in the center, with a red rope around his table. Why there is this red rope around his table is kind of confusing, because the table is right in the center of everything,” he said.

Trump did his best to look engaged during a rough Christmas dinner with his father-in-law at Mar-a-Lago. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“Maybe it’s like the brim of Melania’s hat,” said Coles. “It gives him a sort of perimeter around which you shouldn’t lean in.”

“Everybody on the terrace comes up to him. It’s not as if it says, ‘Stay away.’ Actually, it’s ‘Come a little closer,’ is what the rope means,” added Wolff.

Though Wolff and Coles painted a grim picture of Trump’s sad Christmas Eve, their vision of his Christmas morning was even sadder.

“I think he was watching television, right?” mused Coles. “He wakes up, and his banks of televisions are still going because he didn’t switch them off the night before, unless someone slips into his room and switches them off for him.”

While Melania excitedly chatted with her father, Trump looked aimlessly around the room, isolated from the rest of the party. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“He’s in the White House, or he’s in Mar-a-Lago,” added Wolff. “And I think they’re probably both very, very similar. I think he arranges these things to basically look the same, and he does the same thing.”

Wolff suggested that Trump, chafed from being isolated on Christmas Eve and spending all night lashing out on Truth Social, likely spent his Christmas morning begging people to talk to him about himself.

Before their Mar-a-Lago dinner, Trump and Melania took phone-in questions from children about Christmas. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“What’s the most important thing to Donald Trump? What is his lifeline?” asked Wolff. ”Calls. He makes calls. He takes calls, and he makes calls. You know, he gets on the phone, and he says, ‘What’s happening? How’s it playing?’ Which is all an invitation to talk about him, of course."

Asked to comment on Trump’s Christmas activities, the White House ignored the question and repeated the same comment it has given for multiple Inside Trump’s Head episodes.

The comment, attributed to White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, reads, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”