Trump Unloads on Republican ‘Friend’ Amid MAGA Civil War

Donald Trump seems hellbent on rapidly widening a one-man war against his own party after knifing a congresswoman who’d otherwise long proven herself one of his most loyal House allies.

The president turned on “friend” Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and other GOP leaders in the state in a fiery Truth Social post on Sunday as he raged about Republican redistricting efforts.

“Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their state,” the president raged.

“Also, a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes,” he went on. “Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s tirade comes the same weekend he turned on Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

While Greene had long marched in lockstep with the president’s MAGA agenda, her push for greater transparency on his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case finally prompted him to cut ties with her on Friday.

Greene says she fears for her personal safety after the president turned on her this week. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump posted Friday night.

“All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” he added.

The president turning his sights on Bray, Goode and Braun Sunday comes amid the MAGA administration’s push for redrawing congressional districts to GOP advantage in several states, potentially handing Republican candidates an edge in future polls.

In Indiana, the White House’s plans would potentially see two Democratic-held House seats flip in favor of the GOP at next year’s midterms.

But Bray, the Indiana Senate president pro tem, recently announced there aren’t enough votes among state Senate Republicans to support the move.

“Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED,” Trump raged Sunday.