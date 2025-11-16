Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals ‘Most Hurtful’ Part of Trump Break-Up

Rogue Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken out about what she’s found most painful about her unceremonious ouster from MAGAland this week.

“I stood with President Trump when virtually no-one else did,” the firebrand Georgia Representative told CNN Sunday morning. “The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me ‘a traitor.’ That is so extremely wrong.”

Long one of the president’s most die-hard loyalists in the House, Greene has over the past several months increasingly drifted from the party line, criticizing GOP leadership on a range of contentious issues from nuclear strikes on Iran and aid for Ukraine to inaction over the expiration of healthcare subsidies at the end of this year.

Trump booted Greene from MAGAland following the explosive release this week of more than 20,000 files from the Epstein estate. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Perhaps the most explosive flashpoint was her relentless push for greater transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case—and in the president’s own long, tangled history with the disgraced financier.

Following the House’s explosive release earlier this week of more than 20,000 private emails and messages from Epstein’s estate, it was those efforts that finally saw Greene comprehensively and decisively shunted from Trump’s good graces.

Greene had doggedly pushed for further transparency in the case, which has sparked renewed scrutiny of Trump's own historic relationship with Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The president launched a series of vitriolic attacks against the firebrand Georgia congresswoman on Truth Social, branding her a “lunatic” and calling for an end to her political career.

Greene has been swift to portray Trump’s verbal assault, which continued into Saturday, as a threat not only to her political security on the Hill but also her safety in public and even at home.

“I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” she posted on X.

The Georgia representative doubled down on that position during her interview with CNN Sunday, suggesting Trump’s branding her a “traitor” represents a use of “words that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Greene went further still, arguing the president’s vitriolic response to her ongoing campaign for greater transparency on the Epstein case is the kind of rhetoric that has fueled a rise in political violence over the past few years.

“I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that has been to end the toxic fighting in politics,” she said. “This has been going on for years, and it has divided our country, split up friends and families, neighbors, and it’s not solving our problems.”

In her former role as one of Trump’s most fervent supporters in Congress, Greene has consistently maintained a highly adversarial stance toward her opponents, making a name for herself by unleashing some of the most provocative and incendiary attacks against MAGA’s critics.