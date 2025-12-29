Trump’s Unhinged Message to Marjorie Taylor Greene After Death Threats Revealed

Donald Trump is accused of taking his penchant for backstabbing former allies to new heights after one of his earliest supporters informed him of death threats made against her son.

Following her acrimonious divorce from the MAGA leader earlier this year, Marjorie Taylor Greene began receiving hate mail including, she told The New York Times Monday, a message with the subject line featuring a nickname the president had given her only the day before: “Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

“Derek will have his life snuffed out soon,” that anonymous email reportedly read, in reference to Greene’s son, who is at college. “Better watch his back.”

The soon-to-be-former Georgia congresswoman texted a copy of the message to Trump. “According to a source familiar with the exchange, his long reply made no mention of her son,” the Times reported.

“Instead, Trump insulted her in personal terms,” the newspaper revealed. “When she replied that children should remain off limits from their disagreements, Trump responded that she had only herself to blame.”

Trump has cut ties with Greene amid her role in pushing for greater transparency on the Epstein Files. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Formerly a stalwart bastion of the MAGA movement, Greene’s relationship with Trump has come under repeated strain throughout his second stint in the White House. She broke with him on everything from his airstrikes on Iran and aid for Ukraine to inaction over the expiration of health-care subsidies at the end of this year.

Her support for greater transparency in the administration’s handling of the Epstein files fiasco appears to have been, for Trump, the final straw. He cut ties with her in November, launching a series of vitriolic attacks on Truth Social to brand her a “lunatic” and call for an end to her political career.

Greene's efforts have seen Trump face increased scrutiny over his relationship with the convicted sex trafficker. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Greene, for her part, had previously declined to divulge the contents of her private exchanges with Trump in the aftermath of their split.

During a sit-down with 60 Minutes earlier this month, she confirmed she’d received several death threats, including “several” made directly against her son, which she said had been “directly fueled by President Trump.”

While she said then that Vice President JD Vance had told her “we’ll look into it,” she said Trump’s response “wasn’t very nice” and in fact was “extremely unkind.”