MTG Reveals Trump’s Mean Private Message After Death Threats

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed alarming details of a message Donald Trump sent her after she alerted the president about death threats to her son.

Greene, 51, shared details of her fallout with Trump on Sunday’s 60 Minutes.

During the interview with Lesley Stahl, Greene shared the consequences of the 79-year-old’s comments, labeling her Marjorie “Traitor” Greene after she spoke out against him on issues including the Epstein files.

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house,” Greene told Stahl. “And then I got several direct death threats on my son.”

Greene confirmed the “subject line” for the “direct” death threats on her son read “Marjorie Traitor Greene.” She stated, “those were death threats... directly fueled by President Trump.”

The once-loyal Trump supporter admitted that after the death threats, she contacted both Vice President JD Vance and the president himself.

Greene said Vance replied, stating, “We’ll look into it,” and added that she got a response from Trump that “wasn’t very nice.” She said she preferred to keep the exact conversation private.

When pushed by Stahl, Greene expanded by saying of the text, “It was extremely unkind.”

