Biden Gets Standing Ovation at Kennedy Honors After Trump Boycott
YOU REALLY LIKE ME!
Comedian David Letterman took a pointed jab at former President Donald Trump at Sunday evening’s Kennedy Center Honors. “It’s quite nice, very nice to see the presidential box once again” being occupied, Letterman said in the black-tie ceremony’s opening remarks. Biden’s presence at the ceremony’s 44th rendition marked its first instance of presidential participation in four years, following Donald Trump’s boycott of the honors while in office. A standing ovation followed Letterman’s comment. “And the same with the Oval Office,” the comedian then remarked, to laughter.
Biden, the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, all attended the ceremony. Five artists were honored at 2021’s gala, including Saturday Night Live czar Lorne Michaels; Motown Records creator Berry Gordy; opera singer Justino Diaz; singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell; and actress Bette Midler, who called the White House reception’s wine “a little sweet” for her taste. During his tribute to Michaels, late night host Jimmy Fallon admitted that it was “a bit intimidating to do jokes in front of the most powerful man in the world. And President Biden.”