Biden on Report Trump Had COVID Before Debate: ‘I Don’t Think About’ Him

President Joe Biden threw shade on Donald Trump when asked about a report that the former president tested positive for COVID-19 before their first presidential debate. “I don’t think about the former president,” he told a group of reporters Wednesday. The COVID revelation came from former chief of staff Mark Meadows’ upcoming book, in which he claimed Trump’s first COVID test before the debate came back positive before a second negative one. Trump claimed Wednesday that he was not sick with COVID, though he did not specifically deny that he received an initial positive test.