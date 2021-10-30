CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Biden Receives Communion in Rome With Pope’s Permission
HOLY CONTROVERSY
Read it at Associated Press
President Joe Biden received Communion Saturday while on a break from the G20 summit in Rome, obtaining the religious sacrament a day after he said Pope Francis permitted it. Biden partook in a Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, the primary church for Americans in the country and one of the church’s in the pope’s diocese. He has previously received Communion at home in the U.S., much to the frustration of anti-abortion conservatives, but Friday marked the first proclamation from Biden that the Vatican approved of him receiving it. While at the Mass, which included about 30 people, he exchanged waves with guests and donated money to the collection basket, according to the Associated Press.