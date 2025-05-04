Politics

Biden Aides Binned Cognitive Test Fearing Campaign Blowback

DON’T ASK DON’T TELL

A new book by three top White House correspondents reveals the president’s handlers thought he’d pass but didn’t want to prompt questions about his age before the election.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Former U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to students at Harvard after being smuggled onto the campus.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Former aides to former President Joe Biden decided against giving him a cognitive test in early 2024 out of concern it would draw attention to his age ahead of the presidential race.

The officials apparently weren’t worried about him passing so much as whether the fact of taking the test would raise unwanted questions about his mental fitness, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing an upcoming book penned by the newspaper’s White House correspondent Tyler Pager along with his counterparts, Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf, at The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, respectively.

Scheduled for publication in July under the title “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and Democrats Lost America,” Pager, Dawsey and Arnsdorf’s book reportedly reveals how the prospective test was discussed in February 2024—just weeks before a devastating spate of public appearances that eventually led to Biden’s shock withdrawal from the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jen Psaki Defends Missing Signs of Biden’s Decline‘F***ING DISASTER’
Catherine Bouris
Joe Biden and Jen Psaki

These included footage of him standing eerily still during a Juneteenth musical performance; confusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin; and, of course, his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June.

At the time that White House aides were discussing the prospective cognitive test in February, speculation was already mounting over Biden’s cognitive decline, with an official report on his handling of classified documents describing the then-president as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden Plots Comeback With Live Appearance on ‘The View’IN WITH THE OLD
Leigh Kimmins
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 15: Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. ACRD champions the rights of those who depend on Social Security and disability services. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

That assessment in turn prompted a backlash from Biden himself, who declared before reporters that “my memory is fine” at a late-night news conference during which he also referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the “president of Mexico.”

Senior ranking members of the Democratic Party, notably Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have since faced scrutiny about what was known about Biden’s mental acuity, and when, as well as alleged efforts to conceal his decline from the American people ahead of the November election.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMAGA Melts Down Over Trump’s ‘Disrespectful’ Pope Post
Emell Derra Adolphus
Media‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost Pinpoints the Creepiest Part of Trump’s AI Pope Photo
Michael Boyle
PoliticsAir Traffic Controller Warns Major Airport Unsafe for Travel: ‘Avoid Newark at All Costs’
Liam Archacki
U.S. NewsWarren Buffett Steps Down From Berkshire Hathaway After Slamming Trump
Kenneal Patterson
TrumplandKash Patel Spotted in Nightclubs More Than at Work, Former FBI Director Says
Leigh Kimmins