JFK’s Letters to Swedish Lover on Auction Block
Love, Jack
Letters that John F. Kennedy wrote to his Swedish lover, trying to arrange assignations, have hit the auction block. The notes were penned in 1955 and 1956 to Gunilla von Post, a stunning aristocrat whom JFK met in 1953 on the French Rivera not long before his marriage to Jacqueline, People magazine reports. The first notes discuss an upcoming trip by the then-senator to Sweden. “I am anxious to see you. Is it not strange after all these months?” he wrote. The later one appears to be a response to news that von Post was planning to marry. “I must say I was sad to learn that, after all, you are not coming to the U.S. and you are marrying a farmer,” he wrote. “I was planning to come back again next summer to see you… & now what will happen. In any case let me know what you are going to do.”
He added, “If you don’t marry come over as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life—you are wonderful and I miss you.” The letters were first revealed when von Post wrote her 1997 memoir Love, Jack. Bobby Livingston of RR Auction told the magazine he expects this lot to sell for $30,000 or more.