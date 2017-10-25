President of Glenn Beck’s Crumbling Media Empire Gets the Boot

The ceaseless turmoil at Glenn Beck’s crumbling media empire proceeded apace on Wednesday with news of the departure of Jonathan Schreiber, president of Mercury Radio Arts, the parent company of Beck’s The Blaze. Schreiber’s exit—reportedly ordered this week by Beck after three years of false starts and sad endings—comes less than two months after the mass layoffs of more than 60 employees at Beck’s suburban Dallas headquarters as revenue from subscriptions, advertising and Beck’s radio program, along with traffic on TheBlaze.com, continued their downward slide. Schreiber, a self-styled tech entrepreneur who had spent time in Israel and studied at New York’s Yeshiva University, seemingly appeared out of nowhere and seemed to gain a Rasputin-like hold over the boss—but struck many employees as aloof and enigmatic, hence his nickname, “Voldemort.” In an email to The Daily Beast, Schreiber wrote he’ll be staying on for an undetermined transition period, and added: “My time and experience working with Glenn has been some of the most rewarding work I have ever done. Glenn is truly one of the best human beings I have ever met.”

—Lloyd Grove