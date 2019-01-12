President Trump: FBI Opened Investigation Into Alleged Russia Ties ‘For No Reason & With No Proof’

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump slammed a report that the FBI opened an investigation in to his alleged Russia ties “for no reason & with no proof.” In a series of early morning tweets the morning after The New York Times dropped the bombshell report, Trump went on to call the fired FBI director a “total sleaze.” “Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!” But Trump's claims are not totally true. According to the Times report, the FBI has its suspicions during the campaign and became increasingly worried by Trump’s behavior after he axed Comey, so much so that agents opened a counterintelligence investigation about his involvement with Russia comprised a potential threat to national security. Trump’s own public statements on Comey’s firing in relation to the Russia investigation helped spur the inquiry, which has since been headed by special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump continued: “Lyin’ James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter S and his lover, agent Lisa Page, & more, all disgraced and/or fired and caught in the act. These are just some of the losers that tried to do a number on your President. Part of the Witch Hunt. Remember the ‘insurance policy?’ This is it!” He also called Comey a “Crooked Cop” who’s “is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller.”