Trump: ‘I Am Totally Opposed to Domestic Violence’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
“I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind, everyone knows that,” President Trump said Wednesday during a brief press availability. “And it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So now you hear it. But you all know it.” His comments came a week after former White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned amid accusations he physically abused his two ex-wives; and after the president took to Twitter this weekend to question the credibility of those ex-wives and other women who allege domestic violence or sexual misconduct.