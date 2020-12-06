President Trump Says Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani has apparently become the latest member of President Trump’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Trump announced the diagnosis Sunday in a tweet.

The tweet read: “.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

The reported diagnosis comes after Giuliani’s communications director, Christianné Allen revealed that she tested positive last month after attending the Trump lawyer’s now-infamous press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters. Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Nov. 25, days after appearing at the press conference. And Giuliani’s son, Andrew, also reportedly tested positive after attending the event.

The former New York City mayor, who serves as Trump’s personal attorney, has been leading a slew of voter fraud lawsuits that are failing dismally.

The 76-year-old Republican is just one of dozens in the Trump orbit and the White House to contract the virus at the same time they’ve downplayed its severity.

Trump’s son, Don Jr., revealed last month that he tested positive, as did Corey Lewandowski, another Trump adviser who has been bringing bogus illegal voting and election fraud lawsuits.

Lewandowski was at Trump’s Election Night party at the White House that has since emerged as a possible superspreader event. Several attendees later tested positive including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign legal aide David Bossie, longtime GOP strategist Jeff Miller, White House political director Brian Jack, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and several aides.

That outbreak came just weeks after perhaps the most high-profile outbreak in the world that ensnared the president and first lady Melania Trump. It spread to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, advisers Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks, several GOP senators, Trump body man Nick Luna and several White House reporters.