President Trump’s Lawyers Tell Him to Pass on Mueller Interview: NYT

Read it at the New York Times
President Donald Trump's lawyers want him to skip an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, the New York Times reports. Trump has claimed to be "looking forward" to the interview with Mueller, but his lawyers reportedly worry he will make false statements, potentially opening him up to charges of lying to investigators. Refusing an interview could cast doubt on Trump's claims of being innocent of Russian collusion. If he refuses the interview, Mueller also could subpoena him to testify before a grand jury.