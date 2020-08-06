Presidential Debate Commission Denies Trump Campaign Request for Fourth Debate
NOPE, SORRY
The Commission on Presidential Debates denied President Trump’s campaign’s request for an extra debate in a statement published Thursday. The commission wrote, “While more people will likely vote by mail in 2020, the debate schedule has been and will be highly publicized. Any voter who wishes to watch one or more debates before voting will be well aware of that opportunity.” The president’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had sent a letter to the commission requesting a fourth debate be scheduled in early September, forecasting widespread early voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The earliest of the three preexisting debates is slated to take place Sept. 29. The campaign also submitted its own list of proposed moderators for the debate, which was stacked with Fox News stars. The commission said it would “adhere to our longstanding procedure of selecting the debate moderators.”