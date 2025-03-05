Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Presidential Historian Tells Dems Their Trump Protests Were Dire
DISMAL DEMS
The Democrats’ response to Trump’s speech to Congress seemed to be every man and woman for themselves, Douglas Brinkley said.
Janna Brancolini
Published
Mar. 5 2025
5:18AM EST
Janna Brancolini
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Politics
Social Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
Royalist
Meghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
Politics
Republican Senator Accused of Fling With Sexting-Mad General
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Trudeau Reveals the Real Reason Trump Wants to Start ‘Dumb’ Trade War
Liam Archacki