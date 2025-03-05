Politics

Trump Insults and Berates His Way to Longest Address Ever

ON AND ON AND ON

Trump’s roughly 99-minute speech to a joint session of Congress eclipsed Bill Clinton’s 89-minute marathon talkfest in 2000.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Trump trash talked his way through the record long speech to a joint session of congress.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsRepublican Senator Accused of Fling With Sexting-Mad General
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrudeau Reveals the Real Reason Trump Wants to Start ‘Dumb’ Trade War
Liam Archacki