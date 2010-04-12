President's Coffin Returns to Poland

The coffin of Polish President Lech Kaczynski returned to Warsaw Sunday as Russian and Polish investigators struggled to identify the remains of 95 other victims who died in the plane crash that took Kaczynski’s life. When the plane went down amid thick fog near the Smolensk airport this weekend, many top Polish government officials and military leaders were killed, plunging Poland into mourning, but not instability. The Polish officials were traveling to Russia for the 70th anniversary of the massacre of Polish officers by Soviet secret police in the Katyn forest. Russia’s health minister said identifying the bodies will take at least two to three days; DNA will be needed in many cases. Kaczynski’s body will be available for public viewing Tuesday, but his funeral will be delayed until the remains of his wife, Maria, are identified.
