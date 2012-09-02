Press Rolls Question to Romney

CHEAT SHEET
The press and Mitt Romney have figured out a way to keep the candidate healthy while keeping the American public informed. Also, Romney never actually has to talk. Desperate to figure out whether Ohio Sen. Rob Portman would play President Obama in a round of debate prep, reporters on Romney’s campaign plane rolled him the question written on an orange. The fruit and scribbled answer “Shh! Don’t tell Sununu! But yes ...” came rolling back from Romney. The Republican nominee did not, however, take up the reporters’ invitation to “come chat.”