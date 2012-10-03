Pressure on for Romney in Debate

CHEAT SHEET
The race for the White House remains close as Republican nominee Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama prepare to square off in their first debate on Wednesday evening. And while a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll shows that Obama enjoys only a 3-point lead—within the poll’s margin of error—it is Romney who is feeling the most pressure to deliver an all-star performance. Bruised after a series of bad news cycles, a good showing at the University of Denver on Wednesday could reignite what even Republicans have said is a flagging campaign.