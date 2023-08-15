Prestigious London Drama School Rife With Racism, Report Says
‘HOSTILE’
An external investigation of the prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama has found that Black students were subjected to “personal racism” as recently as last year, according to Deadline. Actress and filmmaker Michaela Coel and her “I May Destroy You” co-star Paapa Essiedu had spoken out last year about their own disturbing encounters with racism at the school, which apologized publicly for the “appalling and unacceptable” behavior. A 26-page report on an investigation conducted in 2021 found that graduates reported “various incidents” in which the N-word was used, with respondents all said to be “consistent and explicit” in their accounts of racism at the school, the report says. “Structural racism” at the school is also said to have enabled a “hostile” environment in which the identities of Black students were “suppressed.” White students allegedly refused to work with their Black counterparts, and in one case, a white student was reportedly allowed to spit in the face of a Black peer for an acting exercise.