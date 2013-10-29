'Price Is Right': Barker's Back

CHEAT SHEET
What better birthday gift than a return to the glory days? Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker will return to the CBS show to celebrate his 90th birthday on Dec. 12. "We've had Bob on just one other time since Drew Carey took over the show," executive producer Mike Richards said. "It was when Bob's book, Priceless Memories, came out and it was a priceless moment for fans." Barker, who doubles these days as an animal activist, will help place a puppy for adoption and participate in a special Showcase presentation "featuring prizes that honor the benefits of reaching 90," according to TVGuide.com.