Pride Rainbow Lights Abruptly Removed From Jacksonville Bridge a Week Early
HIT THE SWITCH
It’s not unusual to see Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge lit up for special events, and Pride Month was supposed to be no different. The Florida city illuminated the bridge in rainbow colors Monday and the display was scheduled to last all week—but it turned back to blue after less than a day. Jacksonville Transportation Authority blamed the abrupt change on the Florida Department of Transportation, writing: “The FDOT informed the JTA that our scheduled color scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit. The JTA will comply accordingly.” However, the FDOT—and the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—denied any involvement in the decision. News4Jax reported a statement from the FDOT which read: “Aesthetic lighting on the Acosta Bridge is owned and operated by JTA. Questions about their lighting system, function and permit should be referred to JTA.” DeSantis’ office reportedly said the decision to pull the lights is under investigation.