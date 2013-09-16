Priest 'Driving Force' Behind Meth Deal

CHEAT SHEET
It’s penance time. A priest in Connecticut is being fingered as the “driving force” behind a methamphetamine drug deal by his co-conspirator, Kenneth DeVries, who faces sentencing Tuesday. An AIDS sufferer and cancer patient, DeVries says he looked up to Monsignor Kevin Wallin as a “religious leader” and mentor. DeVries’s lawyer, Joseph Patten Brown, claims that Wallin took advantage of his client’s fragile state and forced him to take part in the drug enterprise. Monsignor Meth, as he’s nicknamed, served as the pastor at Saint Augustine Parish in Bridgeport for nine years before retiring in 2011. He now faces 11 to 14 years in prison; DeVries faces 2 to 3.