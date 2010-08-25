Primary Results: Daily Beast Writers on Tuesday’s Big Winners

Primaries across five states saw a Rubio surge, a comfortable win for McCain, and a rough battle in Florida. Mark McKinnon, Shushannah Walshe, Reihan Salam, John Avlon and Conor Friedersdorf on who came out on top and what to expect for November’s midterms.
5 Lessons from Tuesday’s PrimariesBy Mark McKinnon
Candidates with the deep pockets win, it pays to come out swinging, and a red tide is rising—Mark McKinnon on the takeaways from the most important races, from McCain to Murkowski and newcomer Allen West.
Palin’s Prey Lashes OutBy Shushannah Walshe
The big upset of the night could be the Sarah Palin-endorsed candidate unseating Lisa Murkowski in Alaska. Shushannah Walshe talks to the losing candidate about Palin's personal attacks on her family and her disturbing Facebook post.
The Anti-Incumbent Narrative FaltersBy John Avlon
Angry voters expected to storm the polls Tuesday failed to sweep the primaries—leaving a deep-pocketed businessman an upset winner in Florida, McCain in the driver’s seat, and Palin’s “center-right” curse ineffective.
A Reason for Conservatives to Cheer By Reihan Salam
Marco Rubio’s extraordinary rise in Florida, and energized Republican voters in Tuesday’s primaries, are heartening news for conservatives—and Florida’s three-way Senate race looks to be November’s most interesting.
McCain Beats Talk RadioBy Conor Friedersdorf
The 73-year-old Republican beats a talk radio host in what will probably be his final GOP primary. Just don't call him a maverick.
A Lost OpportunityBy Samuel P. Jacobs
What did Arizonans miss? Samuel P. Jacobs says it was a chance to see John McCain square off against his journalistic nemesis.